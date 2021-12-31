< Back to All News

Storm Joint Task Force Making Much Progress

Posted: Dec. 30, 2021 5:45 PM PST

The first day of work for a specially-formed Joint Task Force to deal with storm damage access in Nevada County has been described as a great success. It consists of members from the County Roads Department, CAL FIRE, and PG and E. CAL FIRE Division Chief Jim Mathias says the hardest hit areas they focused on included Alta Sierra, Greenhorn Road, Cascade Shores, and Bear Mountain. The idea was mainly to remove hazards and reopen critical roadways…

click to listen to Jim Mathias

And KNCO was also among those who benefitted on Thursday. Mathias says access was cleared to allow re-fueling of the transmitter’s generator…

click to listen to Jim Mathias

Nevada County’s Geographic Information Systems team has also been deployed on roadways the last several days. They’ve been assisting PG and E and road crews in mapping downed power lines and blocked roads, to gain a more clear picture of the scope of access issues. On Thursday, they finished mapping utility issues in Alta Sierra and much of Cascade Shores and Greenhorn Road.

