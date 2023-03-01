< Back to All News

Storm Launches Emergency Operations Center

Posted: Mar. 1, 2023 12:05 PM PST

No formal disaster declaration has been made by Nevada County from the recent snowstorms so far, while damage assessments continue. But their Emergency Operations Center has been activated. Officials say the Center is not a “command post”. They say it’s a multi-agency coordination point affecting multiple jurisdictions or disciplines. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says the Extreme Weather Shelter has moved to the roomier Veterans Hall in Grass Valley, where it can also serve as a place to go for more residents who’ve been impacted…

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

Meanwhile, Wolfe says response to storm impacts continue…

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

Wolfe says the Grass Valley Veterans Hall shelter is currently scheduled to stay open until 5pm Friday. During a disaster, the Emergency Operations Center is also the communications link with similar centers in cities and towns, department and agency centers, adjacent counties, and other state and federal offices.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha