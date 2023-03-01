Storm Launches Emergency Operations Center

No formal disaster declaration has been made by Nevada County from the recent snowstorms so far, while damage assessments continue. But their Emergency Operations Center has been activated. Officials say the Center is not a “command post”. They say it’s a multi-agency coordination point affecting multiple jurisdictions or disciplines. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says the Extreme Weather Shelter has moved to the roomier Veterans Hall in Grass Valley, where it can also serve as a place to go for more residents who’ve been impacted…

Meanwhile, Wolfe says response to storm impacts continue…

Wolfe says the Grass Valley Veterans Hall shelter is currently scheduled to stay open until 5pm Friday. During a disaster, the Emergency Operations Center is also the communications link with similar centers in cities and towns, department and agency centers, adjacent counties, and other state and federal offices.