Storm Removal Contract Jumps Ten-Fold

With an estimated 270 miles of county roads impacted by the December snowstorm, the contract for removal work has now been extended for at least another three months. Nevada County Supervisors have approved an amendment to the contract with Robinson Enterprises, to allow work to continue through June. But the cost is going up ten times, or to 500-thousand dollars. Public Works Director Panos Kokkas told the Board the contractor has been well-equipped in handling this huge job…

Supervisor Ed Scofield’s district includes hard-hit Alta Sierra and he expressed amazement at the amount of materials that still need to be cleared, also including vegetation and green waste…

County staff also told the Board that they’re currently working toward potential reimbursement. And they expressed confidence in getting at least 75-percent of the cost covered, under the state’s emergency declaration. There was no Federal declaration. They say a final funding plan for non-reimbursed amounts has not been finalized. The county is also holding a series of green waste dropoff events, starting in March.