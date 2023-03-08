< Back to All News

Storm Victims Might Get Prop Tax Relief

Mar. 8, 2023

With a state and local emergency proclamations in place, because of recent snowstorm damage, qualified property owners in Nevada County might also be entitled to temporary property tax relief. County Assessor Rolf Kleinhans says damage must total at least 10-thousand dollars…

The emergency relief is available for homes and commercial buildings, as well as boats and aircraft. Kleinhans says his office is proactively identifying taxable real and business personal property that may qualify…

The types of disaster-related property tax relief may include a reduction in the assessment for percentage loss in value to qualifying properties, due to damage or destruction to land, improvements, and taxable personal property.

