Storms Also Delay Mill Street Project Resumption

Posted: Mar. 20, 2023 2:19 PM PDT

The series of winter storms has also pushed back resumption of the Mill Street promenade improvement project by a couple of months. It was originally scheduled to start up again around mid-January. And several merchants again expressed their frustrations at the recent Grass Valley City Council meeting. That included the owner of Tess’ Kitchen, Penny Short…

That’s mainly in reference to removing the fencing, one source of a lot of complaints in the past. Other complaints have included dust, noise, and a lack of parking. But the owner of Cafe Bakery and Cafe, Christine Larkin, while expressing appreciation for the re-design, is mainly apprehensive about the delay and pushing back the completion timeline further…

The entire project was originally scheduled for completion in March, before it was pushed back to July. In the meantime, city engineers say they need to wait for a longer dry period, with warmer temperatures, before the pouring of concrete can resume. They’re also adding mid-block crossings in the fencing.

