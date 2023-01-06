< Back to All News

Storms Also Have IFM On Alert

Posted: Jan. 6, 2023 12:38 PM PST

These storms also have had Interfaith Food Ministry preparing for a needs spike, with the possibility of power outages and roads blocked from flooding or downed trees. Development Director Shelby McNamara says although there’s always been limited staffing, they somehow manage to keep up…

click to listen to Shelby McNamara

Meanwhile, McNamara says IFM had over 60-thousand client visits last year. They served over 97-hundred people, filling over 171-thousand grocery bags. That’s an overall 50-percent increase from 2021. And she says price spikes were among the worst of their 35-year existence…

click to listen to Shelby McNamara

McNamara also points out that only about seven-percent of their regular clients are homeless. She says around 75-percent are considered to be the working poor who are struggling more and more with escalating rental and utility rates that cut further into what’s left to spend on food.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha