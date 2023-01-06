< Back to All News

Storms Have Not Caused Much Headaches Here

Posted: Jan. 6, 2023 12:22 AM PST

Nevada County’s infrastructure has been holding up well, so far, from the parade of storms. Community Development Director Trisha Tillotson says calls for service have actually been very minimal. But they did have to close Lewis Road…

click to listen to Trisha Tillotson

Otherwise, Tiilotson says all roads have remained passable. She says crews have also had to remove a couple of large trees from Pleasant Valley Road and Rough and Ready Highway, due to saturated soil. But there’s only been some minor sloughing. Meanwhile, we’re bracing for more precipitation this weekend. Tillotson urges residents to get in touch if there are any problems…

click to listen to Trisha Tillotson

Power outages have also not been as widespread or long-lasting in the county as initially feared, despite some strong winds at times.

