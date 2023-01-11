Storms Not Impacting Grass Valley Schools Much

Power outages from the stormy weather closed schools in the Grass Valley District on Tuesday. But, speaking on KNCO’s “On the Town”, District Superintendent Andrew Withers says otherwise there have been few infrastructure challenges…

click to listen to Andrew Withers

Voters passed an 18-point-8 million dollar bond in June of 2018. It helped modernize four schools. Much of the work has focused on upgrades and repairs. Bell Hill Academy also got a multipurpose room. Some of the facilities, furniture, equipment and infrastructure had dated back to the 1960’s. Meanwhile, Withers says he district is also unveiling a new Bus Pass app…

click to listen to Andrew Withers

Withers says the Grass Valley School District is the second district in the county to offer the app.