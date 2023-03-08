Storms Shift To Atmospheric River Concerns

With an atmospheric river system on the way Thursday, on top of all the snow, the Nevada Irrigation District wants to lessen the fears about the potential for major flooding that have come up in the past. Water Operations Manager Chip Close says they’ll be shutting down all their canals. And their reservoirs and dams will be able to handle the increased flows…

But Close says upper division reservoirs may begin spilling next week, which will compound the issues at lower elevations. That includes lower-lying areas near rivers…

Close says the deep snow can absorb some of the rain, but much will melt. Restoration of the canal system is anticipated early next week, weather permitting. Close says the most-damaging atmospheric river system to the district was in December of 1997, which caused widespread valley flooding. About ten inches of rain fell, compared to five to seven inches this time.