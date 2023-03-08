< Back to All News

Storms Shift To Atmospheric River Concerns

Posted: Mar. 8, 2023 12:02 AM PST

With an atmospheric river system on the way Thursday, on top of all the snow, the Nevada Irrigation District wants to lessen the fears about the potential for major flooding that have come up in the past. Water Operations Manager Chip Close says they’ll be shutting down all their canals. And their reservoirs and dams will be able to handle the increased flows…

click to listen to Chip Close

But Close says upper division reservoirs may begin spilling next week, which will compound the issues at lower elevations. That includes lower-lying areas near rivers…

click to listen to Chip Close

Close says the deep snow can absorb some of the rain, but much will melt. Restoration of the canal system is anticipated early next week, weather permitting. Close says the most-damaging atmospheric river system to the district was in December of 1997, which caused widespread valley flooding. About ten inches of rain fell, compared to five to seven inches this time.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha