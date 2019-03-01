Storms Still Hampering South Yuba Park Access

The stormy weather has meant continued difficult access to South Yuba River State Park at Bridgeport. The parking lot at the Highway 49 crossing was hit once again with a rock and mudslide about two weeks ago, with the restrooms also damaged. State Parks Chief Ranger Matt Green says despite a couple of more minor slides, the lot has been repaired and new restrooms are now in place. He hopes they can reopen tomorrow or Sunday. But he says they’ve been keeping the area closed, for the most part, until the weather improves more…

Green says despite the wet conditions and challenges of getting to the park, there are still a lot of visitors…

Green says for the latest conditions, you can call the office at the park or check the web site, at “www-dot-california parks dot-org”.