Stormy Presidents’ Day Weekend For Travelling

Posted: Feb. 16, 2024 12:05 AM PST

If you’re hoping to take advantage of some of that fresh powder in the mountains for Presidents’ Day weekend, there are two more significant storm systems to deal with. Cal Trans Public Information Officer, Jeremy Linder, says snow levels will stay at around five to six-thousand feet, for the most part, although there could be a possible dip to 45-hundred feet by early Tuesday, at the tail end of the strongest system of the weekend, which arrives on Monday. The first wave of heavy precipitation is predicted for Saturday afternoon and evening. Motorists should be prepared for chain controls, reduced visibility and additional travel times and delays…

Linder says early estimates show an additional 12 to 18 inches of snow at Donner Summit, on I-80, and six to eight inches at Echo Summit, on Highway 50 toward South Lake Tahoe…

Also keep in mind that the speed limit for driving on chains is 30 miles an hour. Meanwhile, rain could create ponding on some low-lying roadways, especially in the valley, with minor flooding in poor drainage areas.

