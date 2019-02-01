< Back to All News

Stormy Weekend Opens Local Shelters

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 12:55 AM PST

With heavy rain, at times, and colder temperatures, this weekend, extreme weather shelters will be open in Nevada County. Sierra Roots’ shelter, at the Veterans Hall, on North Pine Street in Nevada City, will be open Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, from 4:30pm to 8am The Salvation Army’s shelter, on Alta Street, in Grass Valley, will be open Saturday through Tuesday nights, from 4:30pm to 7am. Also, the Salvation Army shelter is limited to a maximum of 25 people and prioritizes families. They will accept single adults only if Sierra Roots’ shelter is at capacity.

