Story Corps Part of Nevada County Reads and Writes

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 7:07 AM PST

This year’s Nevada County Reads and Writes program is underway, but has a little bit of a twist to it this time around. You may be a little familiar with the program. Nevada County Head Librarian Yolande Wilburn says it’s now in its fifteenth year…

This year’s book is ‘The Ties That Bind: Stories of Love and Gratitude From the First Ten Years of Story Corps’. Story Corps is a non-profit organization founded by David Isay whose mission is to record, preserve, and share stories of Americans from all backgrounds and beliefs. Wilburn says a lot of those stories are ones that will tug at the heartstrings…

As part of the program, sound crews from Story Corps will visit Nevada County and record 15 stories, which are about two to three minutes each. There’s an application process to participate, which begins next month. The main feature of Nevada County Reads and Writes is an essay contest, which will be held this year, with scholarships provided to the winners.

