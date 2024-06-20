Story Of South Yuba Canal Told

Much of the water for western Nevada County is transported from the high country along the South Yuba Canal. And this came especially apparent in February, when a rockslide just below Lake Spaulding damaged 240 feet of the canal’s 50-inch diameter steel pipe. Combined with a badly-timed leak inside a tunnel at the Spaulding One Powerhouse, this stopped the flow of over 100 million gallons a day to Nevada City and Grass Valley. And how the Canal was built is the subject of this month’s Historical Speaker’s Night, which is this (Thurs.) evening. The presenter will be Dom Lindars. His story is taken from his award-winning book, “The Ditches of Nevada City”. He indicates it was a risky two-and-a-half-year construction, that began in 1855…

Lindars says you’ll also hear how the original founders lost the entire concept of the canal, its water rights and planned route, and even its name. He says the ruthless and greedy South Yuba Canal Company worked out how to crush its rivals to establish a monopoly over all the water for gold mining in the two towns…

But Lindars says the company ended up making one-point-two million dollars during the first 10 years of the life of the canal. And, like his previous presentation on ditches, he expects tonight’s presentation to also be well-attended. That’s at 7 at Sierra Presbyterian Church, on Ridge Road, in Nevada City.