Storytelling Festival This Weekend at Schoolhouse

It’s one of the marquee events of its kind in the country, and it’s just a 20-minute drive from Grass Valley. The 34th annual Storytelling Festival gets underway this evening at the North Columbia Schoolhouse. Organizer Samantha Henrichs says tellers from all over will be here…

Opening Night with featured tellers is tonight, with a whole day of events tomorrow. Open telling, and a children’s concert are featured on Sunday…

The North Columbia Schoolhouse is located on Tyler Foote Road. Tickets are available at the gate.

–gf