Storytelling Festival This Weekend at Schoolhouse

Posted: Jul. 19, 2019 7:07 AM PDT

It’s one of the marquee events of its kind in the country, and it’s just a 20-minute drive from Grass Valley. The 34th annual Storytelling Festival gets underway this evening at the North Columbia Schoolhouse. Organizer Samantha Henrichs says tellers from all over will be here…

Listen to Samantha Henrichs 1

Opening Night with featured tellers is tonight, with a whole day of events tomorrow. Open telling, and a children’s concert are featured on Sunday…

Listen to Samantha Henrichs 2

The North Columbia Schoolhouse is located on Tyler Foote Road. Tickets are available at the gate.

–gf

