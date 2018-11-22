< Back to All News

Strategic Planning Focus for New Sheriff

Posted: Nov. 22, 2018 1:18 PM PST

A strategic plan will be the focus of the new sheriff as she readies to take the reigns of the office in January. Sheriff elect- Shannan Moon was Tom Fitzsimmons guest on KNCO Insight Wednesday. She said a plan unifying direction will be key moving forward.

Listen to Shannan Moon

The plan will look at several key factors within the department.

Listen to Shannan Moon

The plan will also look at infrastucture including technology upgrades for communications.

One prgram Moon would like to explore is youth-based.

Listen to Shannan Moon

The plan will also address adults as the transition back to the community.

Listen to Shannan Moon

Moon will be sworn in January 7th along with all of the newly and re-elected officials that make up the Nevada County government.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha