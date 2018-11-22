Strategic Planning Focus for New Sheriff

A strategic plan will be the focus of the new sheriff as she readies to take the reigns of the office in January. Sheriff elect- Shannan Moon was Tom Fitzsimmons guest on KNCO Insight Wednesday. She said a plan unifying direction will be key moving forward.

The plan will look at several key factors within the department.

The plan will also look at infrastucture including technology upgrades for communications.

One prgram Moon would like to explore is youth-based.

The plan will also address adults as the transition back to the community.

Moon will be sworn in January 7th along with all of the newly and re-elected officials that make up the Nevada County government.