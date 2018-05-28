< Back to All News

Strawberry Music Festival Takes Over Fairgrounds

Posted: May. 28, 2018 9:14 PM PDT

Thousands of visitors enjoying five days of musical activities at the Nevada County Fairgrounds over the Memorial Day weekend. For some at the event, the Spring 2018 Strawberry Music Festival was a family event. Shawn says the festival has a great vibe.

The weather was bit troublesome early in the festival, but Shawn’s son Ryan said it wasn’t a problem.

Ryan’s sister Annabelle was enjoying being part of the activities and also just relaxing.

Her friend Rosie was also enjoying the festival.

And the mother of the bunch, Donna, said the festival is just a very special place to be.

After two days of rainy weather the event wrapped up under the sun and a beautiful moon on the final days.

