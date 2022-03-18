< Back to All News

Strawser Not Running Again For N-C Council

Posted: Mar. 18, 2022 12:46 AM PDT

Duane Straswer says it was a tough decision and he waited until just before the deadline before opting to not to seek a fourth term on the Nevada City Council. Strawser had revealed recently that he’d accepted a job with the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District…

click to listen to Duane Strawser

Strawser, who will stay on as mayor through the end of the year, says another major factor delaying his decision was the quality of the candidates seeking his vacated seat. And without being specific, he said two of the four would be excellent fits, but also alluding to incumbent Erin Minnet. He says making sure the courthouse stays in Nevada City should be a top priority…

click to listen to Duane Strawser

Other priorities include homelessness, health, and cannabis. Meanwhile, Strawser also indicated that he hasn’t ruled out another run for public office in the near future, without being specific.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha