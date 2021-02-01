Strawser Says COVID Enforcement Costly

While a handful of restaurants in Nevada County still allowing indoor dining, in defiance of coronavirus restrictions, Nevada City’s Vice-Mayor, Duane Strawser, says it’s not only complicated to get them to stop, but expensive…

Speaking on “On the Town” on Friday, Strawser also stresses that local cities and the county continue to apply financial pressure on the eateries with fines. But there are also safety concerns for government employees…

Strawser says restaurants that continue to serve customers inside also have an unfair economic advantage over the vast majority of eateries who have been in compliance throughout the pandemic. Officials say they’ve received an unprecedented number of complaints, with most of them coming from competing restaurants who’ve been offering only take-out, delivery, and outdoor dining.