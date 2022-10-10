< Back to All News

Street of Dreams Raises 100-thousand For Habitat

Posted: Oct. 10, 2022 12:28 AM PDT

Over 240 people came together recently at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial building in support of Street of Dreams. It’s the first time the annual benefit for Nevada County’s Habitat for Humanity returned to an in-person event since before the pandemic. And Development Director Jennifer Cordova says it was the most successful one they ever had, raising more than 100-thousand dollars for affordable housing…

The fundraising comes through ticket sales, sponsorships, auction item sales, and the Build-A-Dream paddle raising. Cordova says the money is applied to the construction costs for future Habitat homeowners…

Meanwhile, staff and volunteers are completing the construction of another home in the next few weeks. Since the local chapter formed in 1995, 42 homes have been constructed, with plans already in place already for two more homes next year.

