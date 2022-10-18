Streetscape Design Elements Finalized

Final design elements for Grass Valley’s Streetscape Improvements Project have been approved by the City Council., which includes the Mill Street promenade. That includes benches and incorporating seating onto planters. City Manager Tim Kiser outlined the option the Council ultimately approved. It incorporates bench seating onto planters. And it also replaces steel with a concrete design that also includes 16-gauge rusting steel…

Council member Bob Branstrom says that design is also more inviting for people to hang around the promenade…

Some downtown business people have told the Council that the greater bench accomodations will result in more homeless loitering. The Council also directed staff on a tree grate option that provides openings for the lighting to light up the street trees. Meanwhile, other work continues, including the installation of bollards at each end of the street by the end of the year. Also, parklets on Main Street, so deteriorating concrete barriers can be removed. After a holiday season break, the rest of the work will resume in January, with the goal to complete it by July.