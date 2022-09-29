Streetscape Improvement Project Moving Forward

An update on the Downtown Streetscape Improvement Project indicates much slower progress than most people, as well as public officials, wanted. But City Engineer Bjorn Jones told the City Council that the first physical work is getting done…

click to listen to Bjorn Jones

And over the remainder of the year, Jones said bollards will be installed at each end of Mill Street. Also parklets on Main Street, so deteriorating concrete barriers can finally be removed before holiday season activities begin, including Cornish Christmas. And after the holiday pause in the project, Jones said the remainder of the work will resume in mid-January and be completed in two phases. Meanwhile, one merchant, Penny Short expressed dismay about the project now taking until next July to complete. She’s also concerned about temporary fencing that will be put up..

click to listen to Penny Short

But city officials said the fencing would only be up for about six weeks. Some concern was also expressed by merchants about too many benches as part of the design, that it might encourage vagrancy. But City Council member Bob Branstrom disagreed…

click to listen to Bob Branstrom

The Council directed staff about suggested changes, but otherwise are moving forward with the project.