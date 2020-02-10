Stress Not Uncommon For First Responders

First responders are people too, and sometimes that can be forgotten. They are heroes, but also need help sometimes. CalFire’s Rich Wilson is such a person. Not too long ago, Wilson and his family were on vacation when a little boy fell into a swimming pool, and nearly drowned…

The boy was okay, and Wilson was a hero, but didn’t feel like it. He was later given a life-saving award, but Wilson has two little boys of his own, and was on edge for the rest of his trip. He’s dealing with this, and other events, with his therapist Kate Piper…

Wilson says often when he comes from work, he has to have hours of time alone at home before he’s ready to be with his wife and kids. Wilson credits Piper for helping him work through it…

Wilson and his wife also lost an infant daughter in 2015, and created the Norah Foundation to perform acts of kindness and lift up those in need.

