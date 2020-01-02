< Back to All News

Stricter Distracted Driving Law Ahead

Posted: Jan. 2, 2020 12:37 AM PST

Although this new law was passed in 2019 there’s a year-and-a-half grace period attached to it. Beginning in July of 2021, it will levy an additional penalty for ignoring the hands-free law. California Highway Patrol Officer Dave Martinez says it will no longer just be a fine but will make it a moving violation, adding a point to a driver’s record for each violation occurring within 36 months of a prior conviction for the same offense…

Martinez says the existing law hasn’t reduced the problem…

Martinez says the points can lead to license suspensions or cause someone to face more expensive insurance rates. The National Safety Council estimates that texting was a factor in over 340-thousand vehicle crashes in 2013, the latest numbers available.

