Striping Project Means More Delays On Highway 20

Cal Trans’ major new striping project comes to Nevada County, starting Monday. Public Information Officer Raquel Borrayo says it’ll cover a 25-mile stretch. It starts on Mooney Flat Road, on Highway 20, near Smartsville, also covering the Golden Center Freeway, through Grass Valley and Nevada City, and continuing up Highway 20 to Pine Needles Lane, which is past the Scotts Flat area. But she says the work will be on weeknights, and not weekdays…

click to listen to Raquel Borrayo

New reflector markers are also included. Borrayo says that’ll especially be helpful during the winter…

click to listen to Raquel Borrayo

Borrayo says the project is scheduled to be completed on July 10th.