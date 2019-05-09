< Back to All News

Striping Project Means More Delays On Highway 20

Posted: May. 8, 2019 6:15 PM PDT

Cal Trans’ major new striping project comes to Nevada County, starting Monday. Public Information Officer Raquel Borrayo says it’ll cover a 25-mile stretch. It starts on Mooney Flat Road, on Highway 20, near Smartsville, also covering the Golden Center Freeway, through Grass Valley and Nevada City, and continuing up Highway 20 to Pine Needles Lane, which is past the Scotts Flat area. But she says the work will be on weeknights, and not weekdays…

click to listen to Raquel Borrayo

New reflector markers are also included. Borrayo says that’ll especially be helpful during the winter…

click to listen to Raquel Borrayo

Borrayo says the project is scheduled to be completed on July 10th.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha