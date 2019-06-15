Strong County Response To Grand Jury

A strong response from Nevada County regarding Grand Jury findings on wildfire preparedness. The report, released last week, says the county has only hired four part-time seasonal defensible space inspectors, when it should have a year-round program. But County Chief Information Officer, Steve Monaghan, says, starting this year, they’re working with the Consolidated Fire District and Cal Fire to cover more properties. He also questions a finding that staffing levels are far below 1975 levels…

The Grand Jury also says the county should ensure that all maintained roads are cleared at least every five years. Monaghan says public crews have made a lot of progress and more funding is being sought…

As to the finding that the county has no comprehensive evacuation plan, Monaghan says there can’t be predetermined routes because each wildfire is different. He agrees with the report that residents should have multiple routes and contingency plans in place.