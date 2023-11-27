Strong Holiday Shopping In GV

It was a spectacular kick off to the holiday season with Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Cornish Christmas, multiple craft fairs and Small Business Saturday taking place. Friday and Saturday saw large crowds all day on the Mill Street Plaza. Businesses from one end to the other seeing great results. James Arbaugh at Stuki’s Jewelers is very excited.

At the other end of the Plaza the small Mill Street Sock Company experiencing similar results. They say the finished Plaza appears to be paying off.

And business on the lower end of the T on Main Street getting good traffic. Aria Griffith at Make Local Habit happy with business.

And then on Small Business Saturday a couple of entrepreneurial school-aged girls selling ornaments in a booth in front of a relative’s store. Christmas themed Mickey and Minnie Mouse ornaments will also be available at local hair salon- Indulge.

A festive and busy weekend throughout Grass Valley, Nevada City, and the Nevada County Fairgrounds.