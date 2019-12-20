Strong Project Warmth Drive This Season

With winter officially beginning on Sunday, it’s been another good holiday season for United Way of Nevada County’s “Project Warmth”, which just ended. Executive Director Megan Timpany says she doesn’t have exact collection numbers. But she was willing to estimate around 400 to 500 items for around 200 to 300 people…

Timpany says numbers were up greatly, thanks to more businesses participating with collection sites…

United Way says they continue to focus on the area’s basic needs, including food, emergency shelter, and access to health care.