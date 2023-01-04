< Back to All News

Stronger Atmospheric River Hitting North State

Posted: Jan. 4, 2023 12:12 AM PST

North state residents are bracing for another atmospheric river system, including in Nevada County. OES Program Manager Paul Cummings says the brunt of the system is expected to hit around mid-morning and last into Thursday morning. And he says this storm will be more concentrated and even windier. Rainfall totals should be similar, or around five to seven inches. But it’ll mostly fall in a 12-hour period, instead of 24 to 48 hours. Winds are expected to gust as much as 40 to 50 miles an hour…

No snow is expected for Western Nevada County, since atmospheric rivers bring subtropical temperatures. But Cummings says flood warnings are in effect, especially for the usual low-lying areas and where there’s poor drainage near creeks. So similar preparations are suggested…

Also, make sure you have adequate water and groceries.

