One Serious Injury After Fire Damages Home

Fire has damaged a home in Grass Valley, with one of the occupants injured. Sam Goodspeed, the division chief for the Grass Valley and Nevada City Fire Departments, says it was reported on East Empire Street during the noon hour Tuesday, between South Auburn Street and Miner’s Trail…

Goodspeed says one male occupant was found near the front door…

The man’s name was unavailable, Goodspeed estimates the age to be in his 40’s. There were no other occupants inside. Goodspeed estimates around 25-percent of the home was damaged, with some significant content loss. But he says it can eventually be re-occupied. The cause is not known at this time.