Stuck in Purple; More Vaccine Arriving

Posted: Feb. 3, 2021 1:08 PM PST

COVID case number is Nevada County appear to be improving, and the stay at home order was lifted last month, but it does not appear that the county will be moving to a less restrictive tier anytime soon. Nevada County Public Information Officer, Taylor Wolfe, says even though the infection rate has improved to the Red Tier levels, the more challenging Case Rate has not.

Wolfe says the county and various partners have received more COVID vaccines and are rolling out clinic as quickly as possible.
There is also hope that schools may soon reopen normally as almost 1000 teachers in western county participated in a Round 1 vaccination clinic.

Aquiring a sufficient number of doses is critical, but until then, the word of the day is patience when it comes to actually finding your place in the vaccine line.

Wolfe urges residents to not call vaccine partners, 211 Nevada County, or Public Health because the number of calls is overwhelming and there is no direct answer to give a this time. The state registration system, myturn.gov, should be fully operational possibly as early as next week.

