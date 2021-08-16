< Back to All News

Student Donates Auction Proceeds to Friend in Need

Posted: Aug. 16, 2021 2:42 PM PDT

The Ag Mechanics Auction and the Junior Livestock Auction have always been fueled by those in the community in a position to help FFA and 4-H ag-minded students sell their projects to generate money for school, more ag projects, or personal use to cover the cost of a car and insurance.

However, Friday evening NU High School sophomore Carlee Fisher did something above and beyond. She had built an American Flag themed Corn Hole Set, but before her project went up for sale, the announcers said that Carlee was going to give her proceeds to a good friend. After the sale, Carlee explained.

 

And how did the community respond. The sale only took about 60 seconds.

 

When asked how much will go to her friend… Carlee didn’t hesitate to say, all of it.

 

