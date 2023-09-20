Student Phone Use At Schools Ongoing Challenge

Schools and families continue to have an ongoing struggle with youth cell phone use. Grass Valley School District Superintendent Andrew Withers said, on KNCO’s On the Town on Tuesday, that it’s an ongoing challenge, one month into the new term, especially at Lyman Gilmore Middle School…

Many parents originally let their children have mobile phones, so they could be reached more quickly and directly during an emergency. It can also help students reach authorities or a medical provider sooner. And although parents may not love the idea of teens having their phones at school, they may want them to have access to phones for all that happens immediately following time at school…

A recent Pew Research Center article stated that 66-percent of adults say parenting is harder today than it was 20 years ago, with many in this group citing technology as a reason why.