Student Rep on High School Board Wants Change

Posted: Sep. 17, 2018 7:47 AM PDT

A Nevada Union High School senior is the newest member of the high school district school board. Temma Farrell was elected by her peers, in a series of votes, and will represent all the schools in the Nevada Joint Union High School District. Farrell says there were several reasons why she wanted the job…

Listen to Temma Farrell

Farrell says there needs to be more anti-bullying messaging, also believes there’s an unnecceasy stigma attached by parents and students, to kids who are on the free or reduced price lunch program. Farrell is the third student representative on the board since the program was implemented last year. She says the position has gotten more and more influential, and District Superintendent Brett McFadden agrees….

Listen to Brett McFadden

The student representative attends all the meetings, and has access to all the same information the other board members have, but is a non-voting member of the Board of Trustees.

