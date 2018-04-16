Students Participate in Active Shooter Drill

The Grass Valley Police Department has introduced new safety training at Silver Springs High School. Approximately 130 students participated in the ‘Active Shooter’ session led by Sergeant Jason Perry Friday morning. Perry says reacting to the Active Shooter alarm is very different than a fire drill. He says the three main actions are ‘Run..Hide…Fight’…

If students are too close and cannot run- then HIDING is the next best choice.*

And if a student cannot run or hide and comes face to face with a shooter- the last option is to FIGHT.*

Currently, the training is focused on high school age students and adults. Perry says a version of the training may also be developed for middle school students.