Students Shine at Poetry in the Park Event

Posted: Apr. 4, 2022 8:36 AM PDT

It was glorious day on Saturday as the weather was perfect for the first annual Poetry in the Park event at Empire Mine State Park.
Scott Green, with the Park, says California State Parks have a long history with writers and poets.

 

And as part of the celebration five Nevada Union High School students shared heir original poems about the Park.
Though some of the imagery may be sad, their use of language was beautiful.

Juniper Steinbacher wrote from the mine’s perspective…

 

Tova Rothert wrote as letter from a miner to his sister in Cornwall.

 

Ava Whalen wrote of the darkness of the mine.

 

Charlie Lindars wrote as letter from the mine to the mules that worked the mine.

 

Kaley Johnson, share her poem titled, Gold.

The students created their poems while working with Nevada County Poet Laureate Kirsten Casey.

