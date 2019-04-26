< Back to All News

Sturgell Found Guilty In Murder of Ex-Wife

Posted: Apr. 25, 2019 6:11 PM PDT

It took a Nevada County jury only around 45 minutes to convict an Oroville man of the first-degree murder of his ex-wife. Deputy District Attorney Chris Walsh says 71-year-old Michael Sturgell’s motive for the shooting death of 67-year-old Pamela DeGrio will never be clear. But he says Sturgell had a major gambling problem and it looks like he killed DeGrio inside her North Bloomfield Road home, in February of last year, when she refused to give him money…

Sturgell and DeGrio divorced in the 1970’s after a brief marriage. Walsh says even though he felt prosecutors had a good case, he was surprised at how short jury deliberations lasted…

Walsh says a sentencing date hasn’t been scheduled yet but it should be in the next two weeks. He expects Sturgell to get at least 25 years to life in prison.

