< Back to All News

Sturgell Ordered To Stand Trial For Murder

Posted: Oct. 16, 2018 6:22 PM PDT

Following a one-day preliminary hearing on Tuesday, an Oroville man has been ordered by a Nevada County judge to stand trial in the killing of a woman at her home on North Bloomfield Road earlier this year. District Attorney Cliff Newell says 71-year-old Michael Sturgell is accused in the shooting death of 67-year-old Pamela DeGrio…

click to listen to Cliff Newell

Sturgell and DeGrio had been divorced for over 40 years and had one child in common, but had stayed in touch. Newell says Sturgell is scheduled to be arraigned on October 29th, at which time a trial date is usually discussed. But he says it won’t happen this year…

click to listen to Cliff Newell

Newell says a motive is not being revealed at this time. The murder happened in February.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha