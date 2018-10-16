Sturgell Ordered To Stand Trial For Murder

Following a one-day preliminary hearing on Tuesday, an Oroville man has been ordered by a Nevada County judge to stand trial in the killing of a woman at her home on North Bloomfield Road earlier this year. District Attorney Cliff Newell says 71-year-old Michael Sturgell is accused in the shooting death of 67-year-old Pamela DeGrio…

Sturgell and DeGrio had been divorced for over 40 years and had one child in common, but had stayed in touch. Newell says Sturgell is scheduled to be arraigned on October 29th, at which time a trial date is usually discussed. But he says it won’t happen this year…

Newell says a motive is not being revealed at this time. The murder happened in February.