Sturgell Sentenced In Murder of Ex-Wife

Posted: May. 24, 2019 6:23 PM PDT

It’s 25 years to life in prison for 71 year-old Michael Sturgell. Deputy District Attorney Chris Walsh says that was the stipulated sentence for Sturgell, from a Nevada County judge, for the shooting death of Sturgell’s ex-wife…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Walsh says the motive for the killing of 67-year-old Pamela DeGrio was never very clear. But he says it could be that Sturgell had debt problems…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Walsh says Sturgell also received two years for burglarizing guns to sell for money. DeGrio’s body was found at her North Bloomfield Road home in April of last year. She and Sturgell divorced over 40 years ago.

