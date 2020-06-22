< Back to All News

Green Waste Dropoff Program Ends Tuesday

Posted: Jun. 22, 2020 12:02 PM PDT

Only two days left in the Free Greenwaste Dropoff Program sponsored by the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County, Nevada County Office of Emergency Services, and the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District. The program has been a huge success. Steven Hinson is the site leader at the Grass Valley Drop Off location on Brunswick Road.

Listen to Steve Hinson

Sunday morning saw a busy start with early birds lined up, but by midday the line was moving smoothly. Many of the people dropping off were repeat customers.

Listen to Customer

The last day to drop off green waste at any of the three locations is Tuesday.

