Sudden Branch Drop Can Hit Trees In Summer

Posted: Aug. 28, 2019 12:11 AM PDT

You might expect to commonly lose large tree branches during the winter, when there’s rain and wind. But there’s also a phenomenon known as “sudden branch drop” that usually happens on hot summer days, when there’s not even a breeze, on mostly older or mature trrees. However, Grass Valley arborist, Zeno Acton, says that doesn’t really mean the branch is actually healthy, even if it looks that way…

“Sudden branch drop” appears to be more common in such trees as oak, ash, pear, and liquidambar. But Acton says there are preventative measures that can be taken, to reduce the hazard to people, animals, and vehicles…

A number of summer power outages are also due to “sudden branch drop”, which can also spark a wildfire.

