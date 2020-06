From one extreme to the other weatherwise. One minute, Nevada County is under an Excessive Heat Warning, and the next, the weather is going to be fall-like…

KNCO Meteorologist Dan Holiday says there’s even a chance of rain in Grass Valley and Nevada City, and snow in the Sierra…

It’s expected to warm up again early next week, with highs in Grass Valley back in the 80s.

–gf