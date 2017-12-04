Sued Property Owner Tells His Story

A property owner being sued by a Banner Mountain trail group is telling his side of the story. We told you in September that the group called Friends of Banner Mountain had filed a complaint against the property owner for putting gates up, blocking access across his land on Gracie Road to the Cascade Trail Canal. That property owner is Jonathan Davis…

Davis says there are two access points to the canal near his property, but one of them is 700 feet down a steep slope, which it seems few people want to attempt. The 36 year-old Davis put the gates up in April, and says before he did that, people had been littering on the property, letting their dogs run free, and had been yelling at his wife and three young daughters…

Davis didn’t want to comment on the status of the legal proceedings, but he says he’s offered solutions, including a graded walkway on his property down the 700-foot slope to the Bear Yuba Land Trust access…

The president of Friends of Banner Mountain told KNCO in September that people have right to access because people have used it for decades, and is also afraid that a closure like this could affect others in the future.

–gf