Suffrage Anniversary Book Signing In Grass Valley

Posted: Aug. 21, 2020 12:45 AM PDT

Just in time for the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote, local author Chris Enss is out with a new book. Called “No Place For A Woman”, it explores the fight for women’s rights in the West. Enss says the Wild West was actually more receptive to the longtime struggle for suffrage. That included the Wyoming territory…

click to listen to Chris Enss

Enss, who is also a member of the Grass Valley Historical Commission, also reminds us that Nevada County women were at the forefront of the lengthy campaign…

click to listen to Chris Enss

And there, Enss says the 19th Amendment was pretty much drafted. Enss is holding a book-signing event Saturday morning at 10, in front of the Book Seller in Grass Valley, at 107 Mill Street.

