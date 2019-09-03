< Back to All News

Sugarloaf Trail Gets Go Ahead

Posted: Sep. 3, 2019 12:08 AM PDT

After five years of start and stops an official trail up Sugarloaf Mountain in Nevada City is moving forward. City Council approved the environmental mitigation plan and the trail as proposed by the Bear Yuba Land Trust.

Council member Valerie Moberg commented on the relief the Land Trust is feeklng after getting the final go-ahead.

One point of concern brought up by the public is the lack of proposed restrooms for the trail.

Council members are willing to work on the eventual development of restroom facilities, however, they will not be part of the initial trail build.

