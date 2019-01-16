< Back to All News

Sugarloaf Trail Moving Forward

Posted: Jan. 16, 2019 2:00 PM PST

An official trail up Sugarloaf Mountain in Nevada City is closer to coming to fruition. The trail has been in the works for several years, and is making legal progess. City Manager Catrina Olsen says the CEQA environemental approval process is in the works and City Engineer Bryan McAlister says most of the trail is on city owned property or property with easements, and they are working with CalTrans on acquiring additional right of way.

Listen to Bryan McAlister

McAlister says securing those right of ways is important to keep hikers of the side of the roadway. Council member Duane Stawser says he is plased the project is moving forward after being jeopardized several years ago.

Listen to Duane Strawser

Through progress is being made, no actual work can begin on the trail until the CEQA process is complete.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha