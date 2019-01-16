Sugarloaf Trail Moving Forward

An official trail up Sugarloaf Mountain in Nevada City is closer to coming to fruition. The trail has been in the works for several years, and is making legal progess. City Manager Catrina Olsen says the CEQA environemental approval process is in the works and City Engineer Bryan McAlister says most of the trail is on city owned property or property with easements, and they are working with CalTrans on acquiring additional right of way.

Listen to Bryan McAlister

McAlister says securing those right of ways is important to keep hikers of the side of the roadway. Council member Duane Stawser says he is plased the project is moving forward after being jeopardized several years ago.

Listen to Duane Strawser

Through progress is being made, no actual work can begin on the trail until the CEQA process is complete.