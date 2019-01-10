Suicide Likely In Death Of Roseville Woman

The death of a Roseville woman, whose body was found on a trail in Nevada County last month was likely a suicide. After an autopsy initially ruled out foul play, Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Sullivan says it was learned that 41-year-old Briana Ferguson overdosed on a drug legally prescribed to her called Venlaxafine…

click to listen to Mike Sullivan

Ferguson’s body was found about a-quarter mile up a trail from her vehicle, off Greenhorn Road. Sullivan says an unfired handgun was found nearby nearby on the ground…

click to listen to Mike Sullivan

Venlaxafine is also prescribed for anxiety and panic disorders. Ferguson was a real estate agent.