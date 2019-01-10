< Back to All News

Suicide Likely In Death Of Roseville Woman

Posted: Jan. 10, 2019 2:55 PM PST

The death of a Roseville woman, whose body was found on a trail in Nevada County last month was likely a suicide. After an autopsy initially ruled out foul play, Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Sullivan says it was learned that 41-year-old Briana Ferguson overdosed on a drug legally prescribed to her called Venlaxafine…

click to listen to Mike Sullivan

Ferguson’s body was found about a-quarter mile up a trail from her vehicle, off Greenhorn Road. Sullivan says an unfired handgun was found nearby nearby on the ground…

click to listen to Mike Sullivan

Venlaxafine is also prescribed for anxiety and panic disorders. Ferguson was a real estate agent.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha