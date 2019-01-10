Suicide Likely In Death Of Roseville Woman

The death of a Roseville woman, whose body was found on a trail in Nevada County last month was likely a suicide. After an autopsy initially ruled out foul play, Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Sullivan says it was learned that 41-year-old Briana Ferguson overdosed on a drug legally prescribed to her called Venlaxafine…
Ferguson’s body was found about a-quarter mile up a trail from her vehicle, off Greenhorn Road. Sullivan says an unfired handgun was found nearby nearby on the ground…
Venlaxafine is also prescribed for anxiety and panic disorders. Ferguson was a real estate agent.
