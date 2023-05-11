< Back to All News

Suicide Prevention Presentation To All H-S Students

Posted: May. 11, 2023 12:52 AM PDT

The San Francisco Giants are among an increasing number of sports organizations trying to make sure their players are mentally as well as physically fit. Former player Drew Robinson and the team’s Director of Mental Health, Shana Alexander, will be trying to bring more awareness to high school students in Nevada County Friday morning. One of the sponsors is local optometrist Jerry Chan, along with his daughter, Tiffany, another optometrist, and Mike Bratton. Bratton’s son committed suicide nearly 20 years ago, which sparked the creation of the annual Turkey Trot. Chan says his daughter and Alexander were former UC Davis students and recently saw each other at a luncheon there, where she heard about Robinson surviving an attempt. Robinson and Alexander give such talks around the country…

The presentations will be made in student assembly settings at Silver Springs, Nevada Union, and then Bear River High Schools…

This is also Mental Health Awareness Month. The National Alliance for Mental Illness says suicide is the second-leading cause of death among people 15 to 24 in the U.S. Nearly 20-percent of high school students report serious thoughts of suicide and nine-percent have made an attempt.

