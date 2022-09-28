Suicide Prevention Webinar Tonight

Another key local event linked to National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month is a one-hour webinar tonight. It’s being hosted by Nevada County Public Health. Health and Wellness Program Manager, Toby Guevin, says it’s a virtual community conservation focused mainly on youth. A panel of experts that moderates the discussion includes local school counsellors and student support staff…

Guevin says the webinar is geared toward friends and family members concerned about a loved one. And they may also get some insight into environmental factors influencing suicidal tendencies…

Psychologists and other mental health professionals will also be on hand for an event that can also be applied to all age groups. It’s from 7 to 8 this evening and you can find the link, including free registration, through the Public Health web site.