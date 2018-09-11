< Back to All News

Suicide Prevention Week Preaches Awareness

Posted: Sep. 11, 2018 12:12 PM PDT

This is National Suicide Prevention Week, and the Nevada County Behavioral Health Department is using this opportunity to get the message out to look for people who might be showing some warning signs. Department Director Phebe Bell says Nevada County, like most rural counties, has a suicide rate that is higher than the state average…

Listen to Phebe Bell 1

Bell says the easiest way to do that is to ask a difficult question. If you see someone who might be depressed or acting erratically–ask them what’s wrong…

Listen to Phebe Bell 2

There are non-profit groups that deal with suicide prevention, and there’s also the national suicide prevention line (1-800-273-8255), and a local crisis hotline (265-5811) which is accessible 24 hours a day.

